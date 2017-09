Soccer: Higuain dispels talk of form crisis

Rome, September 28 - Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuain dispelled talk of him being in a form crisis on Wednesday when he came off the bench to inspire Juventus to a 2-0 home win over Olympiakos in the Champions League. Higuain scored the Italian champions opener and had a hand in Mario Mandzukic goal that sealed victory. The Turin giants have three points in Group D after losing their opener to Barcelona, who lead with six points. AS Roma are second in Group C after beating Qarabag 2-1 in Azerbaijan thanks to goals by Kostas Manolas and Edin Dzeko. They have four points from two games, two fewer than leaders Chelsea.