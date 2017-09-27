Nielsen survey highlights persisting gender gap

Rome, September 27 - A Nielsen survey, 'Women and Diversity', carried out on a sample of over 30,000 individuals from 63 countries in the Asia-Pacific area, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East-Africa and North America has reported a persisting gender gap both in the workplace and at home. In Italy, although the employment rate of women in September this year was at a record 49.1%, 46% of Italians polled by Nielsen believed not all careers were suitable for women. Also, Italy was reportedly 13.2 points below the European average in terms of female employment. The Nielsen poll moreover found that 46% of those surveyed said women were paid less than men, a percentage that rose to 58% when only women were sampled. Indeed according to a report on the private sector published by Italian statistics bureau ISTAT on December 31, 2016, women were paid on average 14% less than men in 2014. The salary gap rose to 30% for university graduates, Istat said. The Nielsen study found that 59% of those interview thought women were under-represented at a managerial level (compared to 56% in Europe), a percentage that rose to 70% when only women were polled. In Italy, only one in five managers is a woman, well below the European average of one in three, according to EU statistical office Eurostat. In addition, 55% of those sampled by Nielsen said they believed women needed to work much harder than men to proove their worth, a rate that rose to 60% when only women were included in the sample. Being a mother and a career woman was an obstacle in the opinion of 66% of those polled, a percentage that rose to 76% when only the opinion of women was considered. When the survey studied the position of women in society, 24% of the sample stated that they did not see any discrimination, against a global average of 43% and a European average of 30%. As far as the situation of women in the family is concerned, 70% of the Italians surveyed said house chores should be equally divided between men and women. However, in 44% of households polled only women took care of meals, cleaning and the laundry while in another 44% activities were shared and in 8% of cases they were handled by men.