South Africa's Kemang Wa Lehulere stars at MAXXI

Rome, September 27 - Installations, videos, drawings and music are all included in the first solo exhibition of the South African Kemang Wa Lehulere in the Italian capital. The works will be exhibited from Wednesday until November 26 in Rome's MAXXI, a national museum of contemporary art and architecture. The young, emerging artist was the winner of a prestigious award given every year by Deutsche Bank. The award-winning work is included in the exhibition. Illustrated to the press by Britta Farber, chief curator of Deutsche Bank's Art, Culture and Sport department, the exhibition is entitled 'Bird Song' and was first shown in March at Berlin's Deutsche Bank Kunsthalle and will later travel to Switzerland. "Every year we choose artists that, though emerging, have already proved their importance," Farbar said, who curated the Italian edition in collaboration with Anne Palopoli. "Thus, the selection looks out towards the entire world." Wa Lehlere was born in Cape Town in 1984 and his work is known for its sensitivity and attention to civil issues. "Bird Song," its curator said, is "a show that is a sort of personal composition in itself, made up of many different voices and rooted in the artist's homeland, South Africa." And so both in the works themselves and in the in-depth research that preceded them, Lehulere attempts to bear witness to apartheid society and the reality of the segregation that the young man and his family lived through. The show is a project centered on the dialogue between his work and that of Gladys Mgudlandlu(1917-1979), a self-taught artist and among the first black artists to be exhibited in South African galleries in the 1960s. Mgudlandlu painted mostly landscapes and birds and was for this both nicknamed 'Bird Lady' and criticized for not taking sides politically, and she was mostly forgotten after her death. Lehulere, raised in Cape Town in the same township as the painter, found out that his aunt had visited Mgudlandlu's home and remembered her murals. He then began doing research alongside her into those paintings, bringing some to light some that inspired 'Bird Song'. The exhibition thus includes a series of works entitled 'Does This Mirror Have Memory', made up of paintings by Mgudlandlu and chalk elaborations on blackboards made by the artist and his aunt. The dialogue is reminiscent of jazz improvisation. The aim, however, is to re-establish a link between South Africa's past and present and not simply to bring back the memory of a forgotten artist.