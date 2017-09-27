Rome

Ex CEO of Vatican's ORP denies financial decline (3)

'Ejected via deceit' says Cesare Atuire

Rome, September 27 - The former CEO of Vatican religious travel group ORP on Wednesday denied bringing the company to the brink of bankruptcy. Father Cesare Atuire told ANSA "when I was CEO, Opera Romana Pellegrinaggi went through the most flourishing period in its history." He said 2007-2011 profits were up 64.5% over the previous five-year period, at 22.7 million euros. "When I took up the lead I had to fix a series of irregularities: money laundering, tax evasion, offers of kickbacks," he said, adding that he was "ejected via deceit". ORP is the pilgrimage arm of the Vicariate of Rome. photo: Atuire in 2010

