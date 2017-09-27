Fincantieri-STX deal sealed (4)

Lyon, September 27 - Italy and France have reached a deal on Italian group Fincantieri's takeover of the French STX shipyards, Italian government sources said Wednesday. Fincantieri will have a 50% stake in the Saint Nazaire shipyard plus an additional 1% loaned to it by the French state for 12 years in the deal reached before Wednesday's Italian-French summit in Lyon, French government sources said, confirming a report in Le Monde. France can take back the 1% if Fincantieri does not comply with the deal during those 12 years, they said. Fincantieri shares fell 2% on the Milan bourse on news of the deal. The Trieste-based company had been set to take over the company but the French government exercised pre-emption rights on STX capital in July, blocking the takeover and causing considerable tension with Rome. Paris had called on Fincantieri to accept an offer to divide STX's capital 50-50. But at the time Rome said it would not accept a deal in which Fincantieri did not have control of STX. photo: Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono