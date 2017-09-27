Rubbish tax TARSU to be cut 40% for bad service (2)

Rome, September 27 - Citizens and firms who get "serious and protracted" bad trash disposal service will have a 40% discount in the TARSU rubbish tax, the supreme Court of Cassation said Wednesday, upholding a suit from a Naples hotel. The cut will be applied independently of the responsibility of the town council, it said. The suit was brought by the Britannique Hotel, which had been denied a cut in the tax because the city council was judged not to be at fault regarding the "well-known dysfunctions".