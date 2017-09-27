Rubbish tax TARSU to be cut 40% for bad service (2)

Rome
27/09/2017
Rome, September 27 - Citizens and firms who get "serious and protracted" bad trash disposal service will have a 40% discount in the TARSU rubbish tax, the supreme Court of Cassation said Wednesday, upholding a suit from a Naples hotel. The cut will be applied independently of the responsibility of the town council, it said. The suit was brought by the Britannique Hotel, which had been denied a cut in the tax because the city council was judged not to be at fault regarding the "well-known dysfunctions".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta
di Nuccio Anselmo
Le trame della ’ndrangheta montana svelate da due collaboratori di giustizia
di Arcangelo Badolati
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online