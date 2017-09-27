Rome

Rubbish tax TARSU to be cut 40% for bad service (2)

Cassation Court upholds Naples hotel suit

Rubbish tax TARSU to be cut 40% for bad service (2)

Rome, September 27 - Citizens and firms who get "serious and protracted" bad trash disposal service will have a 40% discount in the TARSU rubbish tax, the supreme Court of Cassation said Wednesday, upholding a suit from a Naples hotel. The cut will be applied independently of the responsibility of the town council, it said. The suit was brought by the Britannique Hotel, which had been denied a cut in the tax because the city council was judged not to be at fault regarding the "well-known dysfunctions".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Le trame della ’ndrangheta montana svelate da due collaboratori di giustizia

Le trame della ’ndrangheta montana svelate da due collaboratori di giustizia

di Arcangelo Badolati

Messina, due giovani donne ferite in un incidente

Messina, due giovani donne ferite in un incidente

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33