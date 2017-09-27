Rome

Fincantieri-STX deal an improvement - ministry sources (2)

Italian group will have president, CEO and board majority

Rome, September 27 - A deal reached Wednesday giving Italian shipbuilding group Fincantieri 51% of France's STX shipyards "is an improvement on the previous one from all standpoints", industry and economy ministry sources said. The Italian shipbuilding group "will have direct control of 51% (of the Saint Nazaire shipyards), something not granted in the previous accord which envisaged 48% for Fincantieri and 4% for an Italian financial institution". They said the Italian group "will also have the president, managing director and majority on the board via the casting vote". The deal sets up the "construction of a world leader in the naval, civil and military sector, through an equal partnership between Italy and France", the sources said. The 1% of STX loaned by the French government for 12 years can be revoked for non-compliance with the terms of the deal, the sources noted, saying this provision was already in the previous accord.

