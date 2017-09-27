Ius soli still govt objective - Finocchiaro (3)

Rome, September 27 - Relations with Parliament Minister Anna Finocchiaro said Wednesday that the ius soli citizenship bill for migrants' children remains one of the government's objectives. "We all know that... the ius soli is among the aims of this government," Finocchiaro said. "It is one of the objectives to address after the DEF (economic blueprint), no doubt about it". She added that putting the bill to a confidence vote would not get the bill through the Senate as "there is a difference of 30 votes" between those in favour and against. "There's no need for a battle every day...but both the government and Minister Finocchiaro have set the bill as a priority", Finocchiaro said. She was speaking after the small Italian Left (SI) party on Wednesday called for the bill to be put on the Senate agenda but the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said No, saying they didn't have the numbers to approve it. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government is in turmoil over conflicting demands from within the ruling coalition over the the bill. The law, which would give Italian citizenship to the children of long-term immigrants who were born in Italy and have completed at least five years in the Italian school system, has become bogged down in the Senate after being passed by the House, amid staunch opposition from parties on the right. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, leader of the centrist AP group that is part of the government coalition, has called it the right measure at the wrong time amid a migrant crisis and says his party would not back a confidence motion on it. The left-wing MDP, meanwhile, has threatened not to back the 2018 budget law if the government does not put it to a confidence vote in a bid to push it through. The PD of Gentiloni and ex-premier and leader Matteo Renzi is in favour of the bill but looks reluctant to force AP's hand. "The PD has forced through unacceptable things in this parliamentary term. This time they should do it for a good cause and put this law to a confidence vote," said MDP House whip Francesco Laforgia. "The numbers (in parliament) will be there". But Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin reiterated AP's line on Wednesday. "It's a civilised law, but realism tells us that it would not pass," she said. Currently migrants' children born in Italy can apply for citizenship at the age of 18. The proposed law would lower that to 10-12 years of age.