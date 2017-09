Fincantieri-STX deal sealed (2)

Lyon, September 27 - Italy and France have reached a deal on Italian group Fincantieri's takeover of the French STX shipyards, Italian government sources said Wednesday. Le Monde reported Wednesday that Fincantieri will have a 50% stake in Saint Nazaire shipyard STX plus an additional 1% loaned to it by the French state for 12 years in the deal reached before Wednesday's Italian-French summit in Lyon. The Trieste-based company had been set to take over the company but the French government exercised pre-emption rights on STX capital in July, blocking the takeover and causing considerable tension with Rome. Paris had called on Fincantieri to accept an offer to divide STX's capital 50-50. But at the time Rome said it would not accept a deal in which Fincantieri did not have control of STX. photo: Fincantieri CEO Giuseppe Bono