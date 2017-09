Man shot to death near Milan (3)

Legnano, September 28 - A 38-year-old Italian car body shop worker, Gennaro Tirino, was shot to death this morning at Legnano near Milan, near a car salesroom in Via Tasso. Some passersby found the man covered in blood and dying and called emergency services. Carabinieri and a medical team arrived at the scene but were unable to do anything for the man. The victim was hit by seven bullets, police said. Tirino was close to criminal circles and had been cited for beating his ex-wife, police said.