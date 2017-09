Priest suspended for tying down elderly in care home

Forlì, September 27 - A 60-year-old priest in charge of a Catholic care home for the elderly in Predappio near Forlì has been suspended after police found many of the residents were tied down to chairs and beds for hours. The priest, who ran the San Camillo home with a woman who was also suspended, has not been named. Predappio is the home town of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini.