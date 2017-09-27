Rome

Teardo pens score for Calderon's B at Royal Court

Directed by Sam Pritchard

Rome, September 27 - Italian musician Teho Teardo has penned the score for B, a play by Chilean playwright Guillermo Calderòn that will have its world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre tomorrow. Teardo was invited to do the score by director Sam Pritchard. The play, which runs until October 21, investigates the meaning of revolutionary violence in two different generations. Teardo has been credited with not merely accompanying th text but establishing emotional connections between words, image and sound. In Calderon's piece, they highlight the anxious wait for a bomb to explode, set off by a cellphone.

