DEF to hit Senate October 4 (2)

Rome, September 27 - The update of the government's economic blueprint, the economic and financial document (DEF), will hit the Senate floor on October 4, Senate whips decided Wednesday. European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said Monday that the EU executive had received the updated version of the DEF. The new version of the blueprint has an improved outlook, with GDP now forecast to rise 1.5% this year, a deficit of 2.1% of GDP and debt dropping to 131.6%. "Italy has notified us of the changes in the DEF," Dombrovskis said. "The update sees an improvement in the growth and employment outlook". He added that a detailed analysis of the figures will come in the EC's autumn package.

