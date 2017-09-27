Soccer: Roma fetes Totti on birthday in Baku (2)

Rome, September 27 - AS Roma feted retired club legend Francesco Totti on his 41st birthday in Baku Wednesday as the Giallorossi geared to face Azeri champions Qarabag in the Champions League. "We're going to give him the best birthday party we can," said Roma CEO Umberto Gandini, who complimented the Roma great on the start he had made to a career as executive after ending his glittering playing career with his hometown and only club this summer. "Totti's new career has started well, he has completely got into this managerial role, and he's very useful and close to the team, to (head) coach (Eusebio) Di Francesco, to his former teammates". "We are happy to be working with him". Totti replied to a stream of birthday wishes on social media. "A year has passed since I decided to open my social network accounts," he said on his Facebook page. "I wanted to be close to my fans, feel their affection, make my voice heard, tell you something about myself. "It's gone much better than I expected: you've filled me with messages, you've transmitted your emotions to me, I touched with my hand your love and you are helping me to face this new stage in my life. Thank you to all of you for the birthday wishes and for having given me so much joy and so many emotions". Ex-Giallorossi skipper and striker Totti spent his entire career at Roma, winning a Serie A title, two Coppa Italia titles, and two Supercoppa Italiana titles. He is the top goalscorer and the most capped player in the club's history. Totti also holds the record for the youngest club captain in the history of Serie A. Often referred to as Er Bimbo de Oro (The Golden Boy), L'Ottavo Re di Roma (The Eighth King of Rome), Er Pupone (The Big Baby), Il Capitano (The Captain), and Il Gladiatore (The Gladiator) by the Italian sports media, Totti is the second-highest scorer of all time in Italian league history with 250 goals. He also holds the record for the most goals scored in Serie A while playing for a single club.