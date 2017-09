Ryanair drops Alitalia interest (2)

Rome, September 27 - Ryanair said Wednesday that it has dropped its interest in Alitalia. The Irish low-cost carrier, which is in the middle of a flight-cancellation emergency after messing up pilot holiday schedules, had expressed an interest in Alitalia's long-haul activities. "In order to focus on repairing this rostering problem this winter, Ryanair will eliminate all management distractions starting with its interest in Alitalia," a statement said. "We have notified the Alitalia bankruptcy Commissioners that we will not be pursuing our interest in Alitalia or submitting any further offers for the airline". Former Italian flag carrier Alitalia is currently in emergency administration and its commissioners are looking for a new buyer.