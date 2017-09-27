Court approves ATAC creditor arrangement - Raggi

Rome, September 25 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Wednesday that a court has approved an arrangement with creditors to keep troubled city transport company ATAC in operation. "Today the procedure starts for the rebirth of ATAC," said the mayor, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S). "It's the green light to a programme that aims to improve the lines, the buses, the metro, reduce waiting times, give the public the service they ask for and protect employees. "It's a victory for citizens". ATAC is one of several big headaches faced by Raggi, who was elected Rome's first woman mayor last year. The company's problems include big debts, low satisfaction among users about the quality of the service, frequent strikes, high absenteeism and the poor state of many of its vehicles. Raggi has also been beset by trash woes and appointments probes.