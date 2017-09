New evidence in 1999 paratrooper hazing death (2)

Rome, September 27 - New "evidence of guilt" has emerged in the August 16, 1999 death in a Pisa barracks after suspected hazing of Siracusa-born paratrooper Emanuele Sceri, a parliamentary commission of inquiry said Wednesday, urging prosecutors to start a new probe into his death. Previous investigations into Sceri's death led to the case being shelved and his family starting a civil case which led to the inquiry commission being set up.