Govt turmoil over ius soli citizenship bill continues

Rome, September 27 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni's government on Wednesday continued to feel the turmoil of conflicting demands from within the ruling coalition over the ius soli migrant children citizenship law. The law, which would give Italian citizenship to the children of long-term immigrants who were born in Italy and have completed at least five years in the Italian school system, has become bogged down in the Senate after being passed by the House, amid staunch opposition from parties on the right. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano, leader of the centrist AP group that is part of the government coalition, has called it the right measure at the wrong time amid a migrant crisis and says his party would not back a confidence motion on it. The left-wing MDP, meanwhile, has threatened not to back the 2018 budget law if the government does not put it to a confidence vote in a bid to push it through. The Democratic Party (PD) of Gentiloni and ex-premier and leader Matteo Renzi is in favour of the bill but looks reluctant to force AP's hand. "The PD has forced through unacceptable things in this parliamentary term. This time they should do it for a good cause and put this law to a confidence vote," said MDP House whip Francesco Laforgia. "The numbers (in parliament) will be there". But Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin reiterated AP's line on Wednesday. "It's a civilised law, but realism tells us that it would not pass," she said. Currently migrants' children born in Italy can apply for citizenship at the age of 18. The proposed law would lower that to 10-12 years of age.