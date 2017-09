New Schengen control mechanism for 2 yrs - EC (2)

Brussels, September 27 - The European Commission on Wednesday proposed extending from the present six months to a year the possibility of temporary controls at internal borders for foreseeable events that may pose serious threats to public order and security. Further, a new procedure is envisaged permitting the extension of checks for another two years, on an extraordinary basis, if such threats should persist for over a year. The European Council will decide on the basis of an opinion filed by the European Commission, Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said. The Commission has been weighing new security measures after a string of terror attacks.