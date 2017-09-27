Europe integration building site reopens - Mattarella (3)

Rome, September 27 - President Sergio Mattarella said in Helsinki Wednesday that "the building site of European integration has reopened again. "It is a demanding process that is faced with difficulties but which today seems really launched with determination. "I'm convinced it will happen positively". The president said he had followed "with great interest" French President Emmanuel Macron's speech on the need to change pace in the EU by deepening integration. Today's "watchword" for the EU, he said, should be "together". Mattarella answered a question on the rise of populism in Europe by saying "the logic of history is stronger than contingent difficulties". He said "all countries are called to play an important role" in strengthening the EU and noted, quoting former European Commission president Jacques Delors, that the Union often "developed through crises". In other points, Mattarella said dignity must be guaranteed for migrants in Libyan detention camps, and legal and sustainable channels must be opened for migrants. Finnish President Sauli Niinisto thanked Italy for coping with migrant flows across the Mediterranean from Libya "on its own". Mattarella also said that the principle of nuclear non-proliferation must be reaffirmed.