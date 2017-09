Drop Del Turco criminal association charge - prosecutor (2)

Perugia, September 27 - Prosecutors on Wednesday requested that a Perugia court drop a criminal association charge against former Abruzzo governor Ottaviano Del Turco in relation to a health sector corruption case in the southern Italian region. They also requested that the sentences handed down to Del Turco and other defendants be reduced. In December 2016 the supreme Court of Cassation upheld a corruption charge against Del Turco but scrapped the more serious conviction for criminal association and ordered a repeat of the appeals level trial. Del Turco, a former Socialist trade union leader and ex-finance minister, was sentenced to nine years, nine months in prison in July 2013.