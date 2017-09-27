Man shot to death near Milan (2)

Legnano
27/09/2017
Legnano, September 28 - A 40-year-old Italian was shot to death this morning at Legnano near Milan, near a car salesroom in Via Tasso. Some passersby found the man covered in blood and dying and called emergency services. Carabinieri and a medical team arrived at the scene but were unable to do anything for the man. The victim was reportedly hit by at least five bullets.
