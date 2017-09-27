Rome

Patient dies after transplant of sick heart (2)

Unacceptable says Lorenzin

Patient dies after transplant of sick heart (2)

Rome, September 27 - A man died in a Rome hospital after being given the heart of a man who died of brain damage after a heart attack, sources said Wednesday. The heart was removed at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital and given to the man at Rome's San Camillo Hospital. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin called the case "serious and unacceptable" and said there would be an inquiry. The man's relatives have filed a complaint and prosecutors have opened a probe. The head of the national transplant centre, Alessandro Nanni Costa, said "the heart was deemed normal by a scan, and fit to be transplanted". photo: San Raffaele Hospital in Milan

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Messina, due giovani donne ferite in un incidente

Messina, due giovani donne ferite in un incidente

'Ndrangheta: intercettazione, 'a Milano come a San Luca'

'Ndrangheta: intercettazione, 'a Milano come a San Luca'

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33