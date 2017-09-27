Patient dies after transplant of sick heart (2)

Rome, September 27 - A man died in a Rome hospital after being given the heart of a man who died of brain damage after a heart attack, sources said Wednesday. The heart was removed at Milan's San Raffaele Hospital and given to the man at Rome's San Camillo Hospital. Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin called the case "serious and unacceptable" and said there would be an inquiry. The man's relatives have filed a complaint and prosecutors have opened a probe. The head of the national transplant centre, Alessandro Nanni Costa, said "the heart was deemed normal by a scan, and fit to be transplanted". photo: San Raffaele Hospital in Milan