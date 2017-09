Business confidence highest since 2007 - ISTAT

Rome, September 27 - Business and consumer confidence have both risen this month, ISTAT said on Wednesday. The national statistics agency said its business-confidence index rose from 107.1 to 108 points in September, the highest level since August 2007, when it was 109.6 points. The consumer confidence index leaped from 111.2 to 115.5 points, back up to the level of the first quarter of 2016.