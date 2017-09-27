Unhealthy-heart-transplant death 'unacceptable'-min

Rome
27/09/2017
Rome, September 27 - Health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said Wednesday that "verification procedures will be activated" following reports that a Roman man died after receiving an unhealthy heart in a transplant. Lorenzin told Radio Capital that the case would be "extremely serious and unacceptable" if the report is true. Rome daily Il Messaggero reported that the man died a year ago after an organ transplant from a donor who himself had passed away due to heart problems.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online