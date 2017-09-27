Overnight 'battles' between locals, Roma near Rome

Rome
27/09/2017
Rome, September 27 - There were scenes of urban warfare at Guidonia, near Rome, overnight as locals clashed violently with Roma people, sources said Wednesday. Rocks were thrown, barricades were set up in the street, a garage was set alight and a 31-year-old man went to hospital for treatment after being injured in the face by a stone. Dangerous manoeuvres by a van driven by a man from a nearby illegal Roma camp sparked the clashes, the sources said.
