Rome

Spread closes 1 pt up on 170

Yield edges up to 2.10%

Spread closes 1 pt up on 170 (2)

Rome, September 26 - The spread between Italian and German 10-year bond yields, a gauge of Italy's borrowing costs and of market confidence in the Italian economy, closed one point up on 170 points Tuesday, with the yield up 0.04% to 2.10%. The spread is now at a five-week high, a day after ECB chief Mario Draghi said the central bank would continue its monetary policy, and two days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel was returned with a smaller vote amid the first postwar entry into the Bundestag of a far-right party, AdF. The lower the spread is, the better it is for the Italian economy and debt-servicing costs. The spread rose above 200 points earlier this year on EU populist fears.

