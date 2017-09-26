Haftar thanks Pinotti for Italy commitment (3)

Rome
26/09/2017
Rome, September 26 - Libyan General Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday in Rome thanked Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti "for Italy's commitment in the north African country recognising its collaborative spirit aimed at pacifying Libya," the defence ministry said. The general "expressed his recognition of Italy's availability in the health sector, taking into treatment the most delicate cases of Libyan wounded, in the hospital facilities of our country", it said. Pinotti told Haftar that there was no military solution to healing the rifts between Libya's three rival governments. She said all Italian initiatives fully respected Libyan sovereignty. Haftar said the Libyan population was "suffering" and a "swift" solution was needed. Haftar controls much of eastern Libya while a unity government in Tripoli to the west is recognised by the UN. There is a third, unrecognised rival government in Tripoli. The general earlier met with Defence Chief of Staff General Claudio Graziano, with whom he discussed the fight against ISIS and human traffickers.
