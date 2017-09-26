Rome

Haftar thanks Pinotti for Italy commitment (3)

Recognises treatment of wounded, pacification goal

Haftar thanks Pinotti for Italy commitment (3)

Rome, September 26 - Libyan General Khalifa Haftar on Tuesday in Rome thanked Defence Minister Roberta Pinotti "for Italy's commitment in the north African country recognising its collaborative spirit aimed at pacifying Libya," the defence ministry said. The general "expressed his recognition of Italy's availability in the health sector, taking into treatment the most delicate cases of Libyan wounded, in the hospital facilities of our country", it said. Pinotti told Haftar that there was no military solution to healing the rifts between Libya's three rival governments. She said all Italian initiatives fully respected Libyan sovereignty. Haftar said the Libyan population was "suffering" and a "swift" solution was needed. Haftar controls much of eastern Libya while a unity government in Tripoli to the west is recognised by the UN. There is a third, unrecognised rival government in Tripoli. The general earlier met with Defence Chief of Staff General Claudio Graziano, with whom he discussed the fight against ISIS and human traffickers.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33