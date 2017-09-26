Obligatory vaccines for schools OK - top court (3)

Rome, September 26 - Italy's top administrative court, the Council of State, on Tuesday said new rules making vaccinations obligatory for school admission were legal "as of the current school year". In its ruling, the Council of State said "vaccine coverage may not be the object of interest on the part of an individual, but it is certainly in the primary interest of the community". The court expressed its opinion on the legislation making vaccines obligatory in response to a query from Veneto Governor Luca Zaia. Zaia reacted by saying "we will respect the Council of State's verdict". The government has made 10 vaccinations compulsory for school admission.