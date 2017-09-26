Election law bill to hit House October 10 (2)

Rome
26/09/2017
Rome, September 26 - A bill revising Italy's election laws will hit the floor of the House on October 10, House whips decided Tuesday. The bill aims to harmonise the present differing laws for the House and the Senate via a two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post system aimed at favouring the emergence of a winner. Polls currently say they will not be a clear winner in the next general election, expected next spring.
