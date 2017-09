Mediaset back in black

Milan, September 26 - Mediaset on Tuesday posted a six-month net profit of 74.8 million euros compared to a 28-million-euro loss in the same period of last year, Silvio Berlusconi's media group said. Last year's loss was largely die to Vivendi's pulling out of a deal to buy pay-TV unit Premium, said the ex-premier's group. Earnings were up to 1.845 billion in the firs half of the year, it said.