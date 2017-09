Magneti Marelli to build car parts factory in Morocco

Turin, September 26 - Magneti Marelli, a company owned by the Italian subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), will be building a production plant in Morocco. The plant, specialized in car parts production, will be built in the Tangiers area and will start production by 2019. Initial production will focus on shock absorbers for cars and commercial vehicles. Total investment will be around 37 million euros and the initiative aims to support Magneti Marelli customers in the North African area.