'A Ciambra' named Italy's Oscar candidate

Rome, September 26 - Jonas Ash Carpignano's 'A Ciambra' is Italy's candidate for the best foreign-language Academy Award at the 2018 Oscars, a selection committee at the Italian National Association of Film, Audiovisual and Multimedia Industries (ANICA) decided on Tuesday. The list of films nominated is set to be announced on January 23 ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles on March 4. The film by the Italian-American director focuses on a Roma community in the Calabrian coastal town of Gioia Tauro, a story of crime and deep family ties. It centers on a 14-year-old Roma boy Pio, played by the young Pio Amato, with the rest of his family acting alongside him. Co-producing the film was film legend Martin Scorsese, who chose it for support from a fund created with other producers to help emerging directors. Scorsese has called the film "beautiful and touching". Carpignano, 33, said he got drunk "as a preventative measure" after hearing the news that his latest film has been nominated to represent Italy at the Oscars. "I celebrated until dawn with my gypsies. We drank, we danced the 'tarantella' and took Saint Cosmas and Damian on parade," he told ANSA. "This is a very important celebration here in Calabria and I have not missed it for the past four years," he added. "The news of my nomination to represent Italy at the Oscars makes me very happy. Of course I was hoping for this. Now I'll continue getting drunk." After being presented in the Cannes Film Festival's Quinzaine des Realisateurs section, where it won the Europa Cinema Label, the film has been in cinemas since August 31. The film is entirely set in the Roma community in Italy's southern Reggio Calabria region. "(Producer) Martin Scorsese," he added, "congratulated me. He is rooting for me and we hope that this helps this film on its long road ahead, which has only just begun". It is the second film by the 33-year-old, whose African-American mother is from New York but raised in the Barbados and whose father is from the Italian capital. 'A Ciambra' beat off competition from 13 other films to represent Italy.