Rome, September 26 - Junior government partner the centre-right Popular Area (AP) on Tuesday reiterated its opposition to a 'ius soli' law that would give Italian citizenship to the children of long-term immigrants who have completed at least five years in the Italian school system. "The issue is closed and we don't expected the government to stretch the case any longer," said AP national coordinator Maurizio Lupi. Ius soli is Latin for "law of the soil". Currently immigrants' children can apply for citizenship at the age of 18. The proposed law, which has bogged down in the Senate after being passed by the House, would lower that to 10-12 years of age. The government, led by centre-left Democratic Party (PD) Premier Paolo Gentiloni, has vowed to pass the bill before the legislative term ends next spring.