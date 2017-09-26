Rome

Carpignano celebrates Oscar nomination 'with my gypsies'

'Scorsese congratulated me' for film on southern Roma community

Carpignano celebrates Oscar nomination 'with my gypsies'

Rome, September 26 - The Italian-American film director Jonas Carpignano, 33, got drunk "as a preventative measure" after hearing the news that his latest film has been nominated to represent Italy at the Oscars. "I celebrated until dawn with my gypsies. We drank, we danced the 'tarantella' and took Saint Cosmas and Damian on parade," he told ANSA. "This is a very important celebration here in Calabria and I have not missed it for the past four years," he added. "The news of my nomination to represent Italy at the Oscars makes me very happy. Of course I was hoping for this. Now I'll continue getting drunk." His film 'A Ciambra', after being presented in the Cannes Film Festival's Quinzaine, has been in cinemas since August 31. The film is entirely set in the Roma community in Italy's southern Reggio Calabria region. "(Producer) Martin Scorsese," he added, "congratulated me. He is rooting for me and we hope that this helps this film on its long road ahead, which has only just begun."

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33