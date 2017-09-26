Di Battista backs Di Maio, says M5S must stay united (2)

(ANSA - Rome, September 26 - Alessandro Di Battista called on the 5-Star Movement (M5S) to get behind premier candidate Luigi Di Maio in a speech he intended to give at a rally at Rimini at the weekend but did not attend because of the birth of his child. In the speech, which Di Battista published on Facebook on Tuesday, the lawmaker also explained his decision not to run in the M5S premier candidate primaries. "Running for premier is not obligatory, here the only thing that it obligatory is to stay united, as we have tough months ahead," he said. "I'm a free agent. I have confidence in Luigi. He has taken the movement on his shoulders. And he should be supported".