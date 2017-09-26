'Insufficient' progress in May-Tusk talks says Tusk (2)

London
26/09/2017
London, September 26 - The topic of post-Brexit relations between the EU and Britain will be tackled when there is "sufficient" progress on preliminary issues including 'divorce' costs, the Irish border and EU citizens' rights, EU President Donald Tusk said after meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May in Downing Street today. He said there was still not "sufficient progress" and added that the sides "are working and will work" to achieve this in upcoming talks in Brussels. The EU and Britain are negotiating a host of issues ahead of Brexit. May recently said there should be a two-year transitional period in the leaving process, from 2019 to 2021.
