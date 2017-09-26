Paris

Gentiloni confident Merkel can form pro-EU govt

Italy against protectionism premier tells Le Figaro

Gentiloni confident Merkel can form pro-EU govt

Paris, September 26 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said he is hopeful that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be able to form a pro-EU coalition government after Sunday's general election. "I have confidence that Chancellor Angela Merkel will be able to form a government orientated towards revamping Europe," Gentiloni said in an interview published by Le Figaro ahead of tomorrow's bilateral Italian-French summit in Lyon. "One should not interpret the outcome of the German elections as a stop to the prospects of reviving Europe, nor as Germany turning back on itself". He added that was sorry about the poor showing by Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) and "worried about the rise of an anti-European, xenophobic party like the AfD". The premier reiterated that Rome is "on the front line in recognising the need to accompany policies opening to free trade and the rejection of protectionism with measures against unfair competition".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33