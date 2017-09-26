Gentiloni confident Merkel can form pro-EU govt

Paris, September 26 - Italian Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said he is hopeful that German Chancellor Angela Merkel will be able to form a pro-EU coalition government after Sunday's general election. "I have confidence that Chancellor Angela Merkel will be able to form a government orientated towards revamping Europe," Gentiloni said in an interview published by Le Figaro ahead of tomorrow's bilateral Italian-French summit in Lyon. "One should not interpret the outcome of the German elections as a stop to the prospects of reviving Europe, nor as Germany turning back on itself". He added that was sorry about the poor showing by Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) and "worried about the rise of an anti-European, xenophobic party like the AfD". The premier reiterated that Rome is "on the front line in recognising the need to accompany policies opening to free trade and the rejection of protectionism with measures against unfair competition".