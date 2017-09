7 out of 10 Italians say too many migrants in Italy

Rome, September 26 - Seven out of 10 Italians think there are too many migrants in Italy, according to a new poll. Some 43% of those interviewed think migrants are stealing jobs from Italians, said the poll from Milan's Jewish Contemporary Documentation Centre CDEC in collaboration with polling agency IPSOS. IPSOS chief Nando Pagnoncelli said immigration is seen as an attack by most of those interviewed and 67% of them think "a strong leader is needed to defend the (Italian) people".