Technical committee on TIM case - Gentiloni (3)

Paris
26/09/2017
Paris, September 26 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni has said a special panel is evaluating whether France's Vivendi broke Italian rules by failing to notify the authorities of its of its effective control of Telecom Italia (TIM). "A technical committee... is verifying whether Vivendi should have informed the Italian government in advance that it was taking control of TIM and whether this operation complies with the Italian law on Golden Powers," Gentiloni said in an interview published in Tuesday's Le Figaro. Vivendi has a 24% stake in TIM, making it the top investor in a company considered of strategic national asset. TIM has sent an opinion by legal experts to the Italian government that says Vivendi had not broken the rules as its role only regards management, not control over assets. Also on Tuesday, 14 former top TIM managers wrote to the government urging the State to take back a stake in the company, "to accelerate the development of the company in line with the country's industrial policy".
