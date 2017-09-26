No M5S mini-directorate, Di Maio heads political party (2)

Rome, September 26 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has no need for a leadership directorate now that members have voted for Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio to be premier candidate, sources close to Di Maio and M5S strategy advisor Davide Casaleggio said Tuesday. "There will be no mini-directorate, the issue is not on the agenda and has never been discussed," the sources said, "categorically" ruling out this hypothesis. "Now we have a candidate who is also head of the political party, which makes the formation of any other form of leadership or direction body superfluous, as the tasks were fully taken up by Di Maio after he was elected". Di Maio was a member of a short-lived leadership directorate, which founder Beppe Grillo dissolved last year. The M5S, which was founded only eight years ago, is slightly ahead of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in most opinion polls ahead of a general election early next year.