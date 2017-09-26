Rome

No M5S mini-directorate, Di Maio heads political party (2)

Sources close to Davide Casaleggio, premier candidate

No M5S mini-directorate, Di Maio heads political party (2)

Rome, September 26 - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) has no need for a leadership directorate now that members have voted for Lower House Deputy Speaker Luigi Di Maio to be premier candidate, sources close to Di Maio and M5S strategy advisor Davide Casaleggio said Tuesday. "There will be no mini-directorate, the issue is not on the agenda and has never been discussed," the sources said, "categorically" ruling out this hypothesis. "Now we have a candidate who is also head of the political party, which makes the formation of any other form of leadership or direction body superfluous, as the tasks were fully taken up by Di Maio after he was elected". Di Maio was a member of a short-lived leadership directorate, which founder Beppe Grillo dissolved last year. The M5S, which was founded only eight years ago, is slightly ahead of the ruling centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in most opinion polls ahead of a general election early next year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33