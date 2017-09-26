Omertà over 'Ndrangheta in Lombardy - Boccassini (2)

Milan

Milan, September 26 - Prosecutor Ilda Boccassini said after the arrest of 24 people in a probe into the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia's penetration of the Lombardy political and business worlds that "I can say there is a system" based on "omertà (the mafia code of silence) and on "advantages for those who turn to the anti-State to get benefits". Speaking at a press conference, she said "it is easy for the clans to infiltrate the institutional fabric". Bocassini also said the bust had captured the last major participant at a 2010 mafia summit held in a centre dedicated to slain anti-mafia prosecutors Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. The major 'Ndrangheta bust is expected to be one of the last feathers in the cap of Boccassini, who made her name with Bribesville and mafia probes and cases involving ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.

