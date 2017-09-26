Elderly Italians live long but in pain - ISTAT (2)

Rome
26/09/2017
Rome, September 26 - Elderly Italians live longer than most Europeans but after 75 their conditions are poor with respect to the average for the EU, ISTAT said in a report on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said life expectancy at 65 years was 18.9 years for men and 22.2 for women in 2015, one year more than the value for the EU as a whole. "As regards chronic diseases, in comparison with the European Union, Italy reported better health conditions among younger elderly people aged 65-74 years with lower rates for almost all chronic diseases," ISTAT said. "On the contrary, elderly people aged 75 years and over had worse health conditions. "In Italy about half of the elderly were affected by at least one severe chronic disease or had more than three chronic diseases (comorbidity). Among the elderly aged 80 years and over the estimates were 59.0% and 64.0% respectively".
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta
di Nuccio Anselmo
Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne
di Francesca Onda
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online