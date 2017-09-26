Rome

Elderly Italians live long but in pain - ISTAT (2)

Rome, September 26 - Elderly Italians live longer than most Europeans but after 75 their conditions are poor with respect to the average for the EU, ISTAT said in a report on Tuesday. The national statistics agency said life expectancy at 65 years was 18.9 years for men and 22.2 for women in 2015, one year more than the value for the EU as a whole. "As regards chronic diseases, in comparison with the European Union, Italy reported better health conditions among younger elderly people aged 65-74 years with lower rates for almost all chronic diseases," ISTAT said. "On the contrary, elderly people aged 75 years and over had worse health conditions. "In Italy about half of the elderly were affected by at least one severe chronic disease or had more than three chronic diseases (comorbidity). Among the elderly aged 80 years and over the estimates were 59.0% and 64.0% respectively".

