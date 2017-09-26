Rome

Noemi boyfriend 'alone at scene of murder'

CCTV footage appears to clear father of involvement

Noemi boyfriend 'alone at scene of murder'

Rome, September 26 - Lucio, the 17-year-old boyfriend of 16-year-old Noemi Durini who has confessed to killing her in southern Italy earlier this month, was alone at the scene of the crime, according to CCTV footage from a villa near the olive grove where the murder took place, sources said Tuesday. The footage shows that only Lucio's car arrived at the scene that night, the sources said. The footage would seem to exonerate Lucio's father who is under investigation over suspicions he may have helped hide the body or been complicit in another way. Noemi was beaten, probably with bare hands, and then stabbed in throat, an autopsy established, sources said Friday. The September 3 homicide has shocked Italy. The judicial authorities are reviewing how the case was handled as Noemi's family had reported the boy to a prosecutor for minors over his violent conduct before the homicide.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta

di Nuccio Anselmo

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

Ndrangheta: maxi operazione in Lombardia, 27 arresti

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

'Ndrangheta: arrestato il sindaco di Seregno

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Violenta le figlie adottive, in manette un 52enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne

di Francesca Onda

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33