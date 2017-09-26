Noemi boyfriend 'alone at scene of murder'

Rome
26/09/2017
Rome, September 26 - Lucio, the 17-year-old boyfriend of 16-year-old Noemi Durini who has confessed to killing her in southern Italy earlier this month, was alone at the scene of the crime, according to CCTV footage from a villa near the olive grove where the murder took place, sources said Tuesday. The footage shows that only Lucio's car arrived at the scene that night, the sources said. The footage would seem to exonerate Lucio's father who is under investigation over suspicions he may have helped hide the body or been complicit in another way. Noemi was beaten, probably with bare hands, and then stabbed in throat, an autopsy established, sources said Friday. The September 3 homicide has shocked Italy. The judicial authorities are reviewing how the case was handled as Noemi's family had reported the boy to a prosecutor for minors over his violent conduct before the homicide.
