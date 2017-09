Abolish nuclear weapons says pope (2)

Vatican City, September 26 - Pope Francis tweeted Tuesday "let's work for a world without nuclear weapons, applying the non-proliferation treaty to abolish these instruments of death". The pope spoke as the United Nations' 72nd General Assembly took place in New York and amid persistent nuclear threats from the North Korea crisis. United States President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have been trading insults over the crisis, amid a mounting missile programme in the pariah state which has launched missiles over Japan and Guam.