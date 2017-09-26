Omertà over 'Ndrangheta in Lombardy - Boccassini (2)

Milan
26/09/2017
Milan, September 26 - Prosecutor Ilda Boccassini said after the arrest of 24 people in a probe into the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia's penetration of the Lombardy political and business worlds that "I can say there is a system" based on "omertà (the mafia code of silence) and on "advantages for those who turn to the anti-State to get benefits". Speaking at a press conference, she said "it is easy for the clans to infiltrate the institutional fabric". The major 'Ndrangheta bust is expected to be one of the last feathers in the cap of Boccassini, who made her name with Bribesville and mafia probes and cases involving ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.
Le altre notizie
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Neonato muore dopo 5 giorni, aperta un’inchiesta
di Nuccio Anselmo
Scoppia una bomba, ferito un 28enne
di Francesca Onda
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online