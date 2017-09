Woman kills husbands with rolling pin, attempts suicide

Arezzo, Serptember 26 - A 58-year-old woman killed her 62-year-old husband with a rolling pin before attempting suicide by swallowing pills last night, sources said Tuesday. Clara Sannini hit Enzo Canacci over the head after the latest in a string of rows over money and other domestic issues, sources said. The incident took place at Terranuova Bracciolini near Arezzo, where Canacia was head of the local chapter of the Italian blood-donor association AVIS. Sannini will be questioned later today.