Big 'Ndrangheta operation in Lombardy, 24 arrested (3)

Milan, September 26 - An operation linked to a probe into alleged infiltration of Lombardy's political and business world by the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia saw 24 people arrested on Tuesday, sources said. Of those, 21 suspects were taken to jail and three were put under house arrest, including Edoardo Mazza, the mayor of the province of Monza town of Seregno and a member of Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party. He is accused of facilitating the business of an entrepreneur linked to the mafia who, in turn, allegedly got him votes. Former Lombardy deputy governor Mario Mantovani is under investigation for corruption in relation to the probe, sources said. Mantovani, now a Forza Italia regional councillor, is not probed for mafia crimes. He was arrested two years ago in relation to a separate probe. The accusation regards his relations with businessman Antonio Lugarà, who also allegedly had relations with Mazza, sources said. The probe is into alleged extortion and drug trafficking too.