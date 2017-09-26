A Ciambra named Italy's Oscar candidate (2)

Rome

Rome, September 26 - Jonas Ash Carpignano's A Ciambra is Italy's candidate for the best foreign-language Academy Award at the 2018 Oscars, a selection committee at the Italian National Association of Film, Audiovisual and Multimedia Industries (ANICA) decided on Tuesday. The list of films nominated is set to be announced on January 23 ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles on March 4. The film by the Italian-American director focuses on a Roma community in the Calabrian coastal town of Gioia Tauro, a story of crime and deep family ties. It centers on a 14-year-old Roma boy Pio, played by the young Pio Amato, with the rest of his family acting alongside him. Co-producing the film was film legend Martin Scorsese, who chose it for support from a fund created with other producers to help emerging directors.

