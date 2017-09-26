Genoa

Democracy back after LN funds unfrozen - Salvini (2)

Almost two million euros had been confiscated

Democracy back after LN funds unfrozen - Salvini (2)

Genoa, September 26 - Northern League leader Matteo Salvini said Tuesday that democracy had returned after a Genoa court unfreezed the funds of the right-wing, anti-migrant party. "The court has brought back to normality what was not normal, revising a measure that went too far and so we can continue working with tranquility," Salvini said. "They recognised that they clearly went too far, so we return to democracy and working and meeting the public". The funds were frozen following two convictions for misuse of party funds, including one against former LN leader Umberto Bossi. Almost two million euros had been confiscated.

